Ga South MCE cuts sod for projects

Ga South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Joseph Stephen Nyarni, has cut sod for the execution of six development projects in the area.

He, therefore, handed over contract documents to contractors, to build two Community-based Health Planning Services (CHPS) compounds at Domeabra and Fakyenko, at a cost of GH¢285,566.40 and GH¢287,560.35 respectively.

The others are construction of three separate three-unit classroom blocks at Ashalaja, Amanfro-top town and Kokrobitey at costs of GH¢250.841.64, GH¢246,298.71, and GH¢247,589.52 respectively, and 10 boreholes at a cost GH¢199.700.00.

Mr Nyarni said the projects were being funded from the assembly’s Internal Generated Fund and the Common Fund.

He advised the contractors to execute the projects according to specifications and on schedule.

On education, the MCE indicated that the assembly was working hard to stop the shift school system in the municipality, and improve upon teaching and learning.

He said the assembly would ensure that all children of school going age are enrolled, and appealed to parents to seek the welfare of their children.

Mr Nyarni said the assembly was putting up junior secondary school and primary school blocks.

He said more police posts would be established, to help reduce crime, adding that efforts were being made to seriously tackle the security situation in the area.

The Member of Parliament for Negleshie Amanfro, Mr Habib Saad, who accompanied the MCE for the sod-cutting, urged the people to support the assembly’s development programme.

He pledged to work with the MCE towards the development of Ga South, and urged the contractors to complete work on schedule.

From Daniel Amoo, Amanfro