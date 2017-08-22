Ga chiefs urged to take advantage of 1D1F initiative

Mrs Elizabeth Sackey, the Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister, has called on chiefs in the region to take advantage of government’s policy on the One District One Factory to create job opportunities for the people.

She said the pockets of conflicts in some Ga communities did not augur well for development and urged the chiefs to ensure that peace prevailed to enable all the communities to benefit from such policies.

Mrs Sackey said this when she interacted with some of the chiefs at Pabieman in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

She said the time had come for the chiefs and people to draw positive plans to attract government’s support adding; “It is when we help ourselves that we can also get support from others. We need to put aside the chieftaincy politics and see ourselves as one.”

Mrs Sackey said it was by embracing unity and peace, among other things, that the communities in the region would see development to transform the lives of the people.

Mrs Sackey, who was accompanied by Professor Nii Odartei Mills, the President of the Okasa Heyeli Association, a non-governmental organisation, assured the chiefs that the government would continue to put in more efforts to move the region forward.

Nii Pabie I, the Chief of Pabieman, said they had had enough of the unfulfilled promises from past governments and appealed to the Minister to intervene for the tarring of the only major road, which links Nsawam to Obom.

He said the nature of the road had been a major concern, adding that when rehabilitated, it would bring relief to the people, who are mostly farmers to transport their produce to the market centres.

GNA