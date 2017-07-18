Ga Central Municipal Assembly poised to meet revenue target

The Ga Central Municipal Assembly has mobilised GH¢6,749,834.30 as revenue between January and June this year as against GH¢4,570,759.65 realised for the same period last year.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Dr Emmanuel Lamptey, announced this at the first ordinary meeting of the assembly at Sowutuom in Accra and said the assembly projected to raise an amount of GH¢18,649,000 for year.

“What you have achieved so far, clearly exhibit that with all hands on deck the assembly could generate enough revenue internally for the socio-economic development of the area,” he said.

Dr Lamptey indicated that more revenue points would be introduced, while efforts would be made to increase public sensitisation on the need to fulfill their tax obligations.

The MCE said the common fund was not enough to ensure accelerated development hence the need to utilise judiciously available resources to the interest of the people.

He said as part of his poverty alleviation strategy, a technical committee would be established to initiate central government’s agricultural policies including precision farming for sunflower cultivation and oil processing, groundnut extraction and processing, and food preservation and storage through radiation.

Dr Lamptey said it was the top most priority of the assembly to maintain law and order to enable the people to carry out their legitimate businesses.

He said about 41 households in the area so far have benefited from the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) toilet programme while 120 have registered awaiting completion of payments and assured that 300 household toilets would be constructed within the next 90 days.

