G8: Nafiu Awudu eyes victory over Hearts

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s towering defender, Nafiu Awudu says they are ready for tomorrow’s GHALCA Top 8 semi finals game with Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Aduana Stars 2-0 in the last Group A game to top the standings with six points and a goal difference of plus two to set a date with their bitter rivals in the last four.

Awudu who was a pillar at the back when the Porcupine Warriors defeated Aduana on Sunday insists they are well equipped to defeat their eternal rivals in midweek.

“Kotoko-Hearts games are always crucial and sometimes it defies logic but we are preparing for it and I am very optimistic we will beat them and get to the finals,” Awudu told footballmadeinghana.com

“We just have to stay focused and play for 90 minutes. We beat them in the MTN FA Cup and we can beat them again.”

The former Ashgold defender also stressed that they had no choice to beat Aduana in the last group game as that was the only they could qualify and they did just that.

“Playing the G8 has been a great exercise. Against Aduana on Sunday, we had no option than to beat them and sail through and with determination we did just that,” he added.

Meanwhile, Aduana Stars striker, Bright Adjei, says the team is prepared to face their CAF Champions League challenge which opens with a clash against Libyan side, Al Tahaddy.

Despite crashing out of this year’s GHALCA G-8 tournament, Aduana Stars remained the sole representatives for Ghana in this year’s CAF competition which commences on February 9, 2018.

According to Adjei, Aduana remain poised for the upcoming challenge and have been training very hard to succeed.

“Preparations towards Africa is ongoing because we spent the Christmas and New Year holidays in camp. If we really want to thrive in the Africa competition we really need to work very hard,” Adjei told Ashh FM.

Adjei further stated the significance of the inclusion of certain experienced players to the squad which has made the team very strong ahead of the CAF Champions League.