Fury, trainer splitafter five years ﻿

Tyson Fury has suggested he will be trained by Javan ‘Sugar’ Hill after he split with Ben Davison on Sunday.

The former heavyweight world champion worked together with Davison for five fights, including Fury’s draw with Deontay Wilder last year.

Fury is expected to fight Wilder again in 2020 and American Hill, who learned his trade at Detroit’s famous Kronk Gym under Emanuel Steward, could now be in his corner ahead of the potential bout.

Fury posted on Instagram: “Getting the old team back up and running” along with an old picture of himself with the late Emanuel Steward, former world champion Andy Lee and Steward’s nephew Javan ‘Sugar’ Hill.

Davison played a pivotal role in Fury’s career and helped the 31-year-old overcome issues with his mental health, drink and drugs prior to his return.

Davison revealed the news of the split on social media, tweeting: “Obviously it’s not gonna stop until there’s an answer, Tyson and myself had to both make decisions for our careers which resulted in our working relationship coming to an end, however, we remain friends and he will smash the dosser!”

Fury’s dad was critical of his son’s camp following the unanimous decision victory over Otto Wallin in September, blaming Davison for Tyson being in poor shape.

“I am a straight talker and that is the worst I have ever seen him. It has gone terribly wrong in the camp and someone is to blame,” John Fury said at the time.

“Tyson never landed a meaningful punch. I have seen this coming. If he keeps hold of that team, that whole team, they will cost him his career. Ben Davison and everyone.” – Sky Sports