Fun-and-Run marathon held

The fourth edition of Fun-and-Run, a race meant to create awareness as well as raise funds to tackle streetism, was held over the weekend attracting impressive participation at the German Swiss International School in Accra.

An initiative of non-governmental organisation(NGO) Chance for Children (CFC), the day witnessed participants drawn from diverse backgrounds compete for honours in both men and female 5km and 10km race.

Participants started the marathon from the German Swiss International School, using routes such as the Flagstaff House, Nima, and before finishing at the starting point.

At the end, Sulley Mohammed emerged tops in the 10km race,whilst Blankson Nana Kwasi and Joel Downttam followed in second and third place respectively.

In the female 10km race, Soazig Purenne edged Maria Alvarez to claim first position.

In the men’s 5km contest, Enoch Darko Yirenkyi beat Ali Braimah Mohammed and

Yeboah Charles who followed in second and third place respectively.

The women’s 5km race saw Len Ursula appearing too strong for Jane Wallace

Bettina Bekle, completing in first place, while the two ended up in second and third places respectively.

In the 5km male under 18 competition, Mensah Richard shrugged off competition from Mathias Lamptey and Sodjah Dominic to finish tops whilst the two settled for the second and third spots.

The 5km female Under-18 event went to Mina Stadler, despite close rivalry from Deroulin Jade and Daloze Nanone who ended in second and third positions respectively.

Aside the race, children on the day engaged in a football tournament as well as various indoor and outdoor activities including crate climbing, cheered on by parents and guardians.

Speaking to the Times Sports, a manager at CFC, Osman Adam, indicated that sports was an important platform that his outfit deemed fit to serve their advocacy on the dangers of steetism.

“Everyone loves sports and we realise that it makes children happy whilst serving as a source of inspiration to them.

“Also, we realised that through the marathon we were able to draw attention to our cause on the dangers of streetism as participants raced through the communities,” he added.

According to Mr Adam, the marathon was also intended to use sports as a means of promoting a healthy lifestyle.

