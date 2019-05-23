Fulani herdsmen allegedly kill man at Asratoase

Suspected Fulani herdsmen allegedly killed a 38-year-old man, at Asratoase, near Kowireso in Agogo, in the Asante Akim North of Ashanti Region.

The incident appears to be a resurrection of the age-long conflict between the herdsmen and farmers or residents of Agogo.

Asabil Asawe, deceased, was shot in the late hours of Sunday, when he was working on his sugarcane farm.

It is believed the shooting was retaliation to the recent exchange of gunshots between Mr Jacob Azabil, deceased’s father, and six Fulani herdsmen, of which two of the herdsmen died, while one was on life support condition at the hospital.

Mr Mohammed Osman, a youth leader of Agogo, claimed that the alleged suspects went to Asratoase in search of Mr Azabil, but did not find him. They

shot Asawe, who died on arrival at the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, in his abdomen, at his farm and the body has been kept in the mortuary.

District police commander of Asante Akim North, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), James Ameka, confirmed the shooting, and noted investigations were ongoing to arrest the suspects.

It is recalled in early January, this year, a 35-year-old security guard with Scanfarms Ghana Limited at Dukusen, near Agogo, was shot and butchered to death by some persons believed to be Fulani herdsmen.

The guards had called for reinforcement to help drive away Fulani herdsmen, and their cattle, which were destroying the farm.

Deceased, David Ntiabak, who was on his way to assist his fellow security guards ran into the herdsmen, was later found in a pool of blood.

He was rushed to the Agogo Presbyterian Hospital, and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Two securitymen, who were on duty, spotted some Fulani herdsmen and their cattle entering their sorghum farm.

The security men wanted to drive the herdsmen and their cattle so they called for reinforcement, and they heard a gunshot.

The security realising no one was coming to assist them, decided to return to post, and they saw their colleague in a pool of blood.

