Fulani herdsman in court for robbery

An Accra circuit court on Thursday remanded Boli Bukari, a Fulani herdsman, for conspiracy to commit crime and robbery.

Bukari pleaded not guilty and would appear again in court on May 16.

Prosecuting, Superintendent of Police Kwaku Bempah told the court that the complainants in the case are the driver and passengers in a Benz bus.

He said on April 28, at about 1:40 p.m., Shaibu Gafaru, the driver in charge of a passenger Benz, was travelling from Tamale to Tumbisi and on reaching Jaadema, near Fumbisi, in the Builsa South District, five Fulani Mole speaking men, four of whom were wearing masks and armed with guns emerged from the bush firing shots, and signalled the driver to stop, which he complied.

The prosecution said one of the robbers climbed on top of the vehicle and the three others went into the vehicle and searched the passengers on board and robbed them of their mobile phones and cash estimated at GH¢30,000.00 at gunpoint.

He said information got to the police and a team of policemen rushed to the scene but only to meet victims on the road.

During preliminary investigations eight AK 47 assaulted rifle empty shells were found at the scene.

Supt. Brempeh said the team alerted the nearby communities to be on the lookout for any suspicious characters.

He said the police traced the robbers to a community at Jaadema, where the accused was arrested, and was identified by some victims as one of those who robbed them of the valuables.

Bukari was specially identified as the one who was not wearing mask as well as one of the two robbers, holding the weapon and firing during the incident. – GNA