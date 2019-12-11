From German﻿ ﻿volunteer to ﻿Street Academy

A German volunteer at the Street Academy – a sports and culture institution for street children, on Monday presented €1,000 Euros (GH¢6,800) to the Academy in Accra.

The donor, Jannis Daehne, who has been working with the Academy for seven weeks, told the Times Sports that the donation was in support of the school’s preparation towards organising a party for hundreds of kids.

According to the 18-year-old German, he was moved by the plight of the pupils and informed his dad – Mr Bernd Daehne of the Rotary Club in Norderney, Germany, who decided to support the Academy.

The Street Academy is expected to host about 500 of its kids in public schools at the National Theatre this Saturday evening.

“Though moved by the plight of the children, I have been highly impressed by the activities of the Academy in its desire to give the kids some good future,” Mr Daehne said.

Director of the Academy, Ataa Lartey, expressed delight at the gesture, promising to put the donation into good use.

“Already, we have used part of the money to buy a new deep freezer for the school, as you can see. We’re highly appreciative.”

The mission of Street Academy is to use education, culture, and sports to expose the hidden talents of the less fortunate children living on the streets of Accra.

The students participate in sports, culture, music, drama, and basic education through a non-formal system.

BY JOHN VIGAH