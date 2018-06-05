Freight forwarders urged to improve performance

Mr Eric Amoako Twum, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), has called on the Ghana Institute of Freight Forwarders (GIFF) to provide accurate export data to improve performance.

He expressed worry about inaccurate data in the sector and called for training courses to upgrade skills of staff for excellence.

Mr Twum was speaking to the Ghana News Agency at a sensitisation forum at Aflao, organised by GEPA for about 50 GIFF members on the need for transmission of accurate export data.

He said accurate data was crucial for the growth of the export sector and the economy as a whole and blamed the inaccuracies and loss on unannounced Customs Harmonised Codes (HS).

Mr Nat Quayson, the Second-In-Command, Aflao Sector Command of Customs, said: “Export data must contain the correct product description, HS code, price, quantity, weight, source and destination, exporter name and address, importer name and address, loading and uploading ports, and other shipment details.”

He said data helped in the global market analysis and the ECOWAS sub-regional Trade Liberalisation Scheme.

Mr Providence Mireku, the Manager of Research Department, Bank of Ghana, told participants that BoG and the Ministry of Finance, among others, required and attached importance to the data for planning and decision making.

He said BoG examined a variety of economic indicators in planning, adding that a bad data could lead to bad decisions that would affect the focus of the country, including its outlook internationally and balance of payment.

He identified data duplication, high values, wrong weights and lumping of products as some challenges in data collection.

Mr David Nutakor, the Managing Director of GIFF, admitting inaccuracies in data entries and integrity, urged members to avail themselves for training to sharpen their skills to reduce flaws.

Participants called for GCNet Systems at all entry points to enhance performance.

GNA