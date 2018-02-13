Free SHS policy; No parent has an excuse not to send children to sch

As part of his contributions toward the development of his hometown, the Vice-Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University, Professor Kwadwo Adinkra-Appiah is spearheading the establishment of a scholarship scheme for needy but brilliant SHS graduates from Atuna to pursue degree programmes.

To this end, Prof Adinkra-Appiah has met with the chiefs and opinion leaders of Atuna in the Jaman South District of the Brong-Ahafo Region to discuss how best the students from the area could be assisted to reach greater heights in their academic pursuit.

Special consideration would be given to SHS graduates who would qualify to study engineering programmes at the university level, under the scholarship.

“Atuna can produce more professors, engineers, doctors, lawyers and several other professionals if we all put our heads together to give the needed support to the children from the area,” Prof. Adinkra-Appiah stated.

He noted that with the implementation of the Free SHS policy by government, parents had no excuse for not sending their children to secondary school, saying it is a laudable policy which has brought a big relieve to parents and guardians.

The Vice Chancellor said the introduction of the free SHS policy was an indication that education was dear to the heart of government, adding that Ghanaians must fully support it to make it succeed.

He said parents should therefore take full advantage of the policy to ensure that their children benefit from second cycle education to facilitate their entry into tertiary institutions of learning.

Touching on Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET), the Vice Chancellor said the success or otherwise of the government’s One-District, One Factory policy would largely depend on TVET.

“Technical university education is now the way forward in the country’s industrial transformation agenda and every effort must be made to properly resource the technical universities while encouraging more people to pursue programmes under TVET.”

Prof. Adinkra-Appiah further commended the chiefs and people of Atuna for their pioneering role in the fight against illegal mining, also called galamsey.

He recounted how the chiefs and people of the area resisted illegal attempts to prospect and subsequently engage in mining activities in Atuna and its environs, an area believed to be rich in gold and other precious metals.

The Vice Chancellor expressed his appreciation to the chiefs and people of Atuna for their prayers and support which had greatly contributed to his elevation to his current position.

The Krontihene of Atuna, Nana Okogyiatuo Bosomtwe, reminded the Vice Chancellor of the need to help the youth of the area to acquire the requisite knowledge and skills to become responsible adults in future and pledged the support of the people to making his tenure of office very successful.

Daniel Dzirasah, Sunyani