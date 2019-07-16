Frank Adjei, others honoured

The Ternopil National Economic University, Ukraine, has conferred an Honorary Doctorate Degree on renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist, Mr Frank Adjei, for his contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.

Mr Adjei is the Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Rema-Jason Company Limited, Rema-Jason Ventures, Lovers Band, NAPLOAG and GNCBBLLOA and has investments in lottery, commerce, real estate, hospitality, transport and entertainment.

He founded the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, and National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana and has employed over 350 lotto agents and 100, 000 lotto writers across the country

The Ukrainian University honoured Adjei alongside Nana Kwadwo Gyasi, CEO of Nana Kwadwo Gyasi Company Limited, Elder Bismarck Amoah, Founder of Bohye Prayer and Revival Center and Eric Opoku, Member of Parliament of Asunafo South

The honours are in recognition of their entrepreneurship, leadership and selfless contributions to the advancement of humanity as well as the overall contributions to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

They were honoured last Saturday at a ceremony held at the Great Hall at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi under the auspices of the Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA) and Confederation of Governance Assessment Institute(COGAI).

According to the University, Mr Frank Adjei’s immense contribution to the birth of the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, and National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana had created jobs for many people in the country.

In a citation read in his honour, the Ukrainian University said “notwithstanding, your loyalty to support the orphanages, schools, deprived communities, villages, fellow businessmen and women, and also giving scholarships to students within and across boundaries has today earned you this honour”

“You are a worthy model magnate, a well-founded philanthropist and a beacon of hope to the Ghanaian and the entire African continent.”

He provides scholarships to needy but brilliant students, supports churches, fellow businessmen and women, orphanages, schools, deprived communities and villages.

The Director of International Relations for BORGCA/COGAI, Mr Isaac Rockson, said the awardees deserved the honour because they had worked hard to create jobs to better the lives and living conditions of many people in Ghana.

“We don’t just honour anyone but people of great integrity and credibility” he added

In his acceptance speech, Mr Adjei encouraged Ghanaians, especially the youth, to embrace humility, hard work, be God fearing and seek knowledge over quick money.



