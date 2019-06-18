Frank Adjei, others honoured for job creation in Ghana

Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Mr Frank Adjei, has been honoured with a doctorate degree by the Ternopil National Economic University in Ukraine and Bureau of Research on Governance, Commerce and Administration (BORGCA).

The honour is in recognition of Mr Adjei’s support for orphanages, schools, deprived communities, villages, scholarship for students and support for petty traders.

He was given the honour at a short ceremony in Kumasi yesterday, and will be officially decorated on July 13 at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to the university, Mr Frank Adjei’s immense contribution to the formation of the Ghana National Chamber of Banker to Banker Lotto Operators and Agents, Lotto and Lotteries Company Limited, and National Association of Private Lotto Operators and Agents in Ghana has created employment and jobs for many people.

“You are a worthy model magnate, a well-founded philanthropist and a beacon of hope to the Ghanaian and the entire African continent,” the University said in a citation.

The citation was presented by Dr Osei Konadu Brown, Pan African Sickle Cell Ambassador, Lawyer Maurice Ampaw, Legal Consultant and Isaac Rockson, Communication Strategist and Director of International Relations for BORGCA on behalf of the Ukrainian University.

Mr Frank Adjei is a God-fearing, humble and successful businessman in Ghana. He has investments in lottery, commerce, real estate, hospitality, transport, among other sectors.

He expressed his gratitude to the university for the honour done him and gave thanks to God for giving him the strength to contribute to the development of his country.

He said the award would motivate him to do more to help society and create more jobs for Ghanaians, especially the youth.

By Times Reporter