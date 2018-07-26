France, Ukraine Qualify

Ukraine and France joined Italy and Portugal in securing their berths for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Poland 2019 after finishing in the top two places in Group B at this year’s UEFA European U-19 Championship in Finland.

The Ukrainians topped the group with an undefeated record of two wins and a draw, with Monday’s 1-0 victory over Turkey ensuring their passage to the tournament semi-finals.

France advanced to the last four at Finland 2018 as Group B runners-up following a pair of convincing 5-0 results against Turkey and defending U-20 World Cup and European U-19 champions England. – FIFA.com