France-based player ready to beat all at McDan Tennis Open

After a brilliant start to the McDan Open West Africa Championship, top-seed Thomas Setodji, is eyeing the ultimate trophy and $3,000 at the end of the competition on May 29.

Setodji on Monday, defeated his Ghanaian counterpart Kwabena Ofosu Bamfo 6-1, 6-1 to progress to the last 16 stage of the tournament.

In an interview with the France-based player on Tuesday (Day 2 of the competition), he indicated that he would be going all out for the ultimate prize and looking forward to winning his next game.

“I came to win so I would do everything possible to win. I am not under pressure to win because I am the top-seed but there are other players who came to win but I would do my best to emerge the winner,” he stated.

His first opponent, he said, might have had a bad day but looking forward to a tougher competition in the next match on Wednesday (today).

He said the country has great tennis court and the competition so far has been splendid, adding that the country is a good place to be.

In other games, Ghana’s Bernard Dugbah recovered from 0-5 to win 7-6, 6-2 against his Ghanaian counterpart, Benjamin Fumi.

Follykuaye Esperance of Benin defeated Augustina Yamak from Ghana 6-3, 6-1, while Jean Kandangah of Togo won 4-6, 7-6 and 6-2 over Magloire Yakpa of Benin.

Cindy Aidoo defeated Vanessa Akuoko(both from Ghana) 6-3,6-0, while Lizzy Airhunwunde Osas from Nigeria thrashed Ghana’s Genevive Kattah 6-0,6-0. Angel Mcleaon of Nigeria also walloped Yayra Komashie(Ghana) 6-0, 6-0.

Wisdom Na-Adjrago was given the game of his life as he took almost two-and-a-half hours to beat Benin’s Theophile Segodo 6-2, 5-7,6-2 to advance to the next stage, while Daniel Quartey defeated Patrick Tenkoreng 6-1,6-2.

