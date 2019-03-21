News

Fourth Infantry Battalion auditorium inaugurated

March 21, 2019
Lt Gen. Akwa inaugurating the building

A 500-capacity auditorium for the Fourth Infantry Battalion of the Kumasi Armed Forces, has been inaugurated.

The multi-purpose facility, named after the Chief of Defence Staff, Lieutenant General Obed Boamah Akwa, houses a modern library with internet connectivity and an operational room for the officers.

The Commanding Officer of the Fourth Infantry Battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Sebastian Arhin, said the facility was among pilot projects the command had started two years ago, and he was pleased it was completed.

He said the project was completed through donations in kind and cash by philanthropists and businessmen.

Lt Gen. Akwa, who donated GH¢5,000.00 as seed money for the maintenance of the auditorium, urged the officers to make good use of the facility.

The occasion coincided with a farewell party for officers who would be going on a peace keeping assignment at the Democratic Republic of Congo later in the month.

FROM FAUSTINA KWABEA OSEI, KUMASI

