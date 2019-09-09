… Former Presidents Rawlings, Kufuor, Mahama, others join celebration of the Pan Africanist

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has eulogised the late Robert Mugabe, first President of Zimbabwe, saying his “African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable.”



“RIP comrade Mugabe. You lived for the dignity of your fellow black. Your African pride, dignity and audacity were unassailable.



“Africa has lost a bold and noble Statesman. My condolences to the government and people of Zimbabwe,” the former President Rawlings tweeted to mourn with Zimbabweans and the family of the longest-served Zimbabwean president.



Former President John Agyekum Kufuor has expressed sorrow about the passing of celebrated African leader, Mugabe.

Extolling the Mugabe in a statement, former President Kufuor said the former Zimbabwean freedom fighter, “was leader…with a high level of intellect.”

“He led his nation through the struggles of liberation from colonialism and was very successful as a freedom fighter,” former President Kufuor said.

He said Mugabe’s “earlier life of vicissitudes in long political detention, exile, racism, resistance to land grab in his nation and general colonial imposition, hardened him into an uncompromising political leader.”

Former President Kufuor indicated “nevertheless, he belongs with the liberation leaders of the African continent and the heroes who wrestled Africa from the clutches of colonialism and apartheid.”

Former President John Mahama tweeted that history would remember the late Mugabe kindly, describing the forced resignation of the former Zimbabwean leader as “a sad ending”.

Former President Mahama said he was hopeful events in Zimbabwe would deepen democracy in the Southern African country.

“A sad ending for a liberation hero, a patriot and a great Pan Africanist. I pray the dramatic events of November serve as a reboot for democracy and prosperity in Zimbabwe. History will remember Comrade Mugabe kindly”, former President Mahama said.

In a related development, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has paid its respect to the late Mugabe, describing him as a revolutionary icon and a foremost fighter for national liberation.

The CPP said the late Mugabe was an indomitable freedom fighter, who led his people to resist the whites’ supremacy and brought independence to the then Rhodesia.

A statement issued and signed by Mr Kofi Henaku Akuffo, Chairman, International Relations and Diplomacy Committee of the party, and copied the Ghana News Agency, said Mugabe indicated his credentials as a Pan Africanist.

It indicated that Mugabe first come to work as a teacher in the new independent Ghana, and associated with the CPP and the Africa Affairs Bureau of the Ghana Government.

The late Mugabe translated independence to ensure social and economic justice for his people through land reforms, according to the statement.

The CPP said he embarked on a land reform, which led to the imposition of economic sanctions, a political and diplomatic blockade, and that despite all this, the late President Mugabe did not relent on his efforts towards ensuring that other countries were liberated.

The statement “Despite all this Comrade Mugabe a consistent revolutionary and Pan Africanist helped in the fight and defeat of apartheid in South Africa, fought for African causes, elevated access to education and health to the highest levels in Zimbabwe.

“Comrade Mugabe was a consistent revolutionary, a Pan Africanist par excellence and amongst the giants and icons of the national liberation movements.

“He lived, worked and died for his people and for freedom for the oppressed in the world,” the statement noted.