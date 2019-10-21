Former Pres Kufuor urges fight against same sex marriages

Former president John Agyekum Kufuor has urged the world to fight against same sex marriages.

He stated that no amount of argument could change the fact that without man and woman there would be no human race.

Former President Kufuor made the call in Accra on Friday when members of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, paid a courtesy call on him, at his residence.

The meeting was to formally invite the former President to the World Congress of Families (WCF), to be hosted by Ghana from October 29 to November 3, 2019, on the theme “The African family and sustainable development.”

WCF is a worldwide body that seeks to protect the natural family unit by fighting against Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender (LGBT) activities, prostitution and abortion.

Former President Kufuor said promoting same sex marriage, such unnatural and immoral behaviours in Ghana and Africa at large, was totally unnecessary and dangerous because humanity could not continue if such acts were condoned.

He commended the delegation for its advocacy campaigns to protect the real African values and morals, adding that it was time for Ghanaians and the world at large, to desist from encouraging LGBT and consider such individuals as persons in need of psychological and medical assistance.

Former President Kufuor said “no one was born gay, people just want to convince us to accept this blatant lie, but let us show them that we are real Africans, we cannot fight against nature and win.”

He said “we will not conform to such disgraceful activities, even in Europe, majority of the people do not encourage homosexuality. As long as they remain in the minority, let us keep pushing till they accept that LGBT is not right and persons who identify as such, rather need some kind of help instead of forcing it on Africans.”

Former President Kufuor advised parents and guardians to instill discipline in their children and wards so that they would not grow to accept such immoral behaviours.

Mr Moses Foh Amoaning, Executive Secretary of the Coalition, who led the delegation, asked government to develop a comprehensive and pan Africanist response to the LGBT phenomenon.

He bemoaned that some British and American schools in the country were implementing the Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) and training Ghanaian children using that curriculum.

He revealed that there was also a community based CSE programme currently ongoing in some parts of the country, adding that it was very important for all well- meaning Ghanaians to rise up and fight the LGBT in the country.

Mr Foh Amoaning said his outfit was starting a national consultative dialogue series in response to LGBT, which would take place on October 29.

Developing a policy position that could also be the basis for developing a law that would respond to the LGBT issues, he said, was very necessary.

BY RAISSA SAMBOU