Former PPP running mate bemoans insult-driven politics

The 2016 running mate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Brigitte Dzogbenuku has bemoaned what she described as insult-driven politics in the country, which is contributing to the low participation of women in the nation’s politics.

According to her, more women will participate in politics if the attacks and insults are eliminated and women would have the courage in the near future to contest for president.

Ms Dzogbenuku, who is the Executive Director of Mentoring Women Ghana, indicated that “first of all, we are women, we have to use our qualities which include serving the citizenry to help our country, we should be bold to compete with the men.

“It is tough, but it is not beyond us, there will be a female president for Ghana in the near future which is not far from possible, with the right grooming and mentoring systems, women will find themselves worthy of occupying the highest position, which is the presidency in the country,” she observed.

Ms Dzogbenuku noted that insult-driven politics had resulted in fewer women contesting parliamentary seats and taking up leadership roles in political parties and urged the leadership of parties to encourage females to contest leadership positions.

“We need our male counterparts to encourage us to take up leadership roles in our respective parties so as to contribute meaningfully to nation building devoid of insults, attacks and name calling which discourages us from venturing into mainstream politics,” she stressed.

Ms Dzogbenuku urged women to form political platforms to network in order to compete favourably with their male counterparts in leadership roles and called on their male counterparts not to realise them as enemies but counterparts in the socio-economic development of the nation. –citinewsroom.com