Former NDC Chairman Dr Kwabena Adjei passes on

The former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Kwabena Adjei has passed on.

Dr Adjei was said to have died on Tuesday morning at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital after a short illness.

He was 76.

In 2005 he became the National Chairman for NDC and served in the role till 2014 when he was unseated by Mr Kofi Portuphy, the then National Coordinator of the National Disaster for Management Organisation.

The former Chairman graduated with PhD (Research Methods and Statistic in Psychology) from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, UK in 1973.

He entered politics in 1978 and was elected as a Council Member of the Jasikan District in the Volta Region.

Dr Adjei also served as the first Deputy Majority Chief Whip from 1993 to 1994.

The former Chairman can be credited with several achievements such as an executive appointee of the NDC from 1987 to date.

He was instrumental in stabilising the governance of the Volta Region where appointee changes had become the order of the day and destabilising force in the Volta Region before 1987.

The former Chairman with nicknames Wayoo! Wayo!! ‘’Kill the Cat’’ led NDC to retain power in 2012.

He was conferred the international award of Millennium Development Ambassador.

In 1978/1979 he was elected council member for Jasikan District Council and parliamentary candidate of Biakoye for the Popular Front Party.

BY TIMES REPORTER