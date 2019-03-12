Hot!News
Former NDC Chairman, Dr Kwabena Adjei, has passed

Dr Kwabena Adjei

A former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Kwabena Adjei, has passed.

He died Tuesday morning at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, formerly Ridge hospital, a highly placed source at the party confirmed to myjoyonline.com.

The politician who was the chairman when the NDC won power in 2008 had been battling with a protracted sickness first reported in the media in August 2015.

He died three days after marking his 76th birthday on March 9, 2019.

Dr. Adjei graduated with a PhD (Research Methods and Statistics in Psychology) from the University of Strathclyde, Glasgow, Scotland, U.K in 1973.

He ventured into politics in 1978, getting elected as a Council Mmember of the Jasikan District Council in the Volta region.

The Psychology lecturer’s political decline began after 2014 after he lost his National Chairmanship post to Kofi Portuphy.

It ended his bid for a third tenure after first winning the position in 2005 while the party was in opposition. He was re-elected in 2009.

Dr. Kwabena Adjei popularly called ‘Wayo Wayo’ is remembered for his controversial August 2010 comment ‘ there are many ways of killing a cat’.

Ghanaweb

