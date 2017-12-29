Former Kotoko goalie Isaac Amoako joins Dreams FC

Former Asante Kotoko shot stopper Isaac Amoako has joined Dreams FC after successfully completing medicals, the club has officially announced.

Amoako who was released by the Porcupine Warriors at the end of the 2016/17 Ghana Premier League season has finally been handed a golden opportunity to relaunch his career.

The once number one safest pair of hands for Kotoko was sidelined by a long injury after which competition from Ernest Sowah and Felix Annan made the bench his permanent place.

But model club Dreams FC have offered him the platform to re-live his career.

“We are delighted to announce goalkeeper Isaac Amoako as our fifth signing of the season.”

“The experienced shot stopper sealed a short term deal at the club’s secretariat on Thursday following successful medicals at the Philteng Medical Centre earlier this week,” Dreams FC officially announced.

Amoako was linked in a move to Kotoko’s sworn rivals Hearts of Oak but Dreams FC snapped up with the player leaving the Phobians in a state of shock.

Amoako joined the Porcupine Warriors in 2007 from then elite-league side BA United following a stunning performance with the side in their maiden top-flight campaign.

He spent a decade with Asante Kotoko.-Ghanasoccernet