Forestry Commission marks 8th Forestry Week , Greening Ghana in Bono Region

The Forestry Commission (FC), in collaboration with the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources and their stakeholders is marking the 8th Forestry Week and Greening Ghana Day in the Bono Region.

The day is being celebrated from today through Wednesday 12th June, 2019 on the theme “Forests and Education: Our Responsibility”.

The celebration is to commemorate the International Day of Forests which falls on March 21 each year. It is a day set aside by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness on the importance of all types of forests and trees outside forests.

A press statement signed and issued by Mr Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, Chief Executive Officer of the FC, indicated that the UN, however, allows member states to adopt the celebration of the Day to suit their peculiar circumstances.

The statement said the FC and the sector ministry chose the month of June for the celebration of the day because of the favourable climatic conditions during that time of the year for tree planting.

It said, activities earmarked for the week celebration were awareness creation and educational campaigns on forest protection, growth and tree planting exercise throughout the country.

The activities also include an inter-schools debate competition among six second cycle schools in the Bono Region taking place today at the University of Energy and Natural Resources Auditorium, Sunyani.

The competing schools are Sunyani Notredame, Sacred Heart in Berekum, St. James and Twene Amanfo Senior high schools.

The statement indicated that the day would be climaxed by a grand durbar and Greening Ghana Day, tomorrowat the Presbyterian Basic School Park at Nsoatre.



By Times Reporter