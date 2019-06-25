Foreign Minister leads Ghana’s delegation to China and Africa Cooperation Summit

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, is in Beijing, China at the head of a five-member Ghanaian delegation to attend the second Coordinators’ Meeting on the Implementation of the Follow-up actions of the Forum for China and Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit which comes off today.

Ahead of today’s meeting, Ms Botchwey joined other delegation heads from more than 50 African countries in a meeting with the Vice President of the People’s Republic of China, Wang Qishan yesterday.

“The Coordinators’ Meeting is an important forum which provides a unique platform to both the Chinese and African sides to discuss and take stock of the status of implementation of the outcomes of the FOCAC,” the Foreign Minister said in an interaction with the media.

According to Ms Botchwey, the meetings were very important as they provided a unique platform to directly engage the relevant Chinese authorities regarding the modalities for the disbursement of the FOCAC Funds.

She would hold extensive discussions with the Chinese authorities on the sidelines of the FOCAC Conference concerning Ghana’s priority areas for funding.

The Minister, who was welcomed on arrival by Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Mr Edward Boateng,, is expected to make other presentations and participate in other activities and functions.

She had much earlier visited the Ghana Garden Landscape at the International Horticultural Exhibition in Beijing.

The facility which stocked made-in-Ghana products and showcased the Ghanaian traditional culture, was the centre of attraction as the Minister arrived at the international enclave of what is believed to be the largest expo in history.

She was met on arrival with a captivating cultural performance by a Ghanaian cultural troupe based in China.

BY TIMES REPORTER