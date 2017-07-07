Footballers urged to be patriotic

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mr. Isaac Kwame Asiamah has asked Ghanaian footballers to have a high sense of patriotism and volunteerism.

Speaking at the FifPro Division Africa annual congress in Accra on Wednesday, he said, the sacrifice that existed in the past is missing among the current football stars and that, he said, was not encouraging.

“Die a little more for Ghana as it would go a long way to motivate upcoming players to have the interest of the nation at heart, “he stated.

The Minister also urged the players to plan for their retirement while they are active in order to live a comfortable life in retirement.

“It is very disheartening and painful to see old players become destitute after football. That will discourage for the young ones, “he stated.

The Ministry, he said, has initiated the Sports Fund to take care of players after retirement since just a few are currently prepared for life after football.

The two-day congress which ended yesterday brought together several officials of FifPro and former players across the world to deliberate on issues affecting footballers and suggest solutions.

General Secretary of FifPro, Theo Van Seggelen urged players in Africa to support the vision of the outfit by improving relationship with players.

He added that, more professional clubs must be built in Africa to help improve upon the situation of players on the continent.

“Situations such as players not receiving salary on time, properly functioning licensing systems, better competitions with clubs and players as well as dialogue with players must be addressed,” he stated.

General Secretary of PfaG, Anthony Baffoe said an African Cup would be introduced for players that are out of contract.

The move he said, would ensure that, the players have the opportunity to revive their career and be rediscovered by clubs.

FIFPro is the worldwide representative organisation for over 65,000 professional footballers with its global headquarters in Hoofddorp, Netherlands, and made up of 58 national players’ associations.

Didier Drogba is the Honorary President of the FIFPro Division Africa.

The PfaG is Ghana’s wing of FifPro and carries out the activities of the worldwide organisation by ensuring that the affairs of professional players are effectively managed.