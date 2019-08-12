Footballer gets 9 years for having anal sex with boy, 6

An Accra Circuit Court on Thursday sentenced a 19-year-old man, to nine years imprisonment for having anal sex with a six-year-old boy.

Solomon Brown, 19, footballer, pleaded not guilty to sodomy.

The presiding judge, Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko said though Brown denied the offence, the facts and evidence proved he committed the act.

She noted that in the course of the trial, Brown committed a similar offence, which was also before the court, and the case had been adjourned to August 30.

Police Sergeant Opoku Aniagyei, who held brief for Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, told the Court that the complainant is a trader who lives at Banana Inn, a suburb of Accra, with the victim, and Brown live at Zambramaline in Accra.

The court heard that in January 2, this year, the victim was standing in front of their house and Brown, who was on his way to friend’s house, called the boy and lured him into a mechanic shop at the Manbruk Mango Down, near Dansoman, and forcibly had sex with him through the anus.

Sgt Aniagyei said Isaac Abeka, a witness in the case, caught Brown in the act, and arrested and handed him over to the Dansoman Police.

Prosecution said the complainant together with the boy reported the case to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service, and complainant was issued with a medical report form to take victim to the hospital for examination. – GNA