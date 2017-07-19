‘Foot soldiers need economic empowerment to reduce agitations’

Mr Ekow Ewusie, a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appealed to regional executives to economically empower all polling station and constituency executives to become financially independent.

He said the economic empowerment of foot soldiers of the party would reduce incessant pressure and complaints exerted on the ministers and presidency for jobs and better living conditions.

Mr Ekow Ewusie who was addressing delegates’ conference of Agona West Constituency at Agona Swedru in the Central region noted that “if the grass root members continue to live in poverty it would be difficult for them to work hard for the party in the years ahead.”

He urged regional executives of the party to become innovative and lobby more to create an environment that would assist members working in rural areas to reduce agitations.

Mr Ewusie explained that inadequate resources would discourage grassroot politicians and urged the leadership to resource them to work hard for the 2020 parliamentary and presidential elections.

He declared his intention to contest the Central Regional NPP Chairmanship position and said complaints coming from grassroots after swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo should be addressed.

According to him, all regional executives of the party need to move swiftly to settle petty squabbles in all constituencies to ensure peace and stability.

Mr Ewusie pledged his determination to unite the party to make it stronger when given the nod, adding that when the party is in government it looks different from when in opposition and everything possible should be done to bring them together.

He appealed to the party regional executives to resolve differences in the Agona West Constituency, stressing that “Agona West is a very sensitive constituency in the political history of the Central region and needs to be salvaged.”

Mr Ewusie said he was ready to unify the party in all the 23 constituencies in the Central Region to enable the party to become viable and vibrant, adding that NPP should become friendly to all and sundry to encourage people outside to join the party.

He advised the rank and file of the party to bury their differences and forge ahead to unite to support President Akufo-Addo to implement policies and programmes rolled out to improve on the economy. -GNA