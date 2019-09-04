Food vendor in trouble for allegedly possessing ‘wee’



A-30-year-old food vendor has been arrested by the police for allegedly possessing dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, at Abeka Junction in Accra.

Gabriel Goha, who is in the custody of the police, was reported to have concealed the dried leaves in his bag when he was apprehended by police patrol team.

The Tesano Divisional Police Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Oduro Amaning confirmed the story to the Ghanaian Times, in Accra yesterday.

He said on August 29, at about 11:a.m the suspect rode a motorcycle with registration number M-18-ER 6246 towards the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange with a bag strapped on his back.

ACP Amaning said when the team signalled Goha to stop, but he refused, the police pursued him and grabbed him.

He said that a search on the suspect revealed the dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, a jack knife and plastic masks.

ACP Amaning said suspect was taken to the Tesano Police Station for further investigations, adding that he had been charged for possessing narcotic drugs without lawful authority.

He said the dried leaves would be taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis, and urged the public to provide information about criminal activities so that the police can ensure law and order.

﻿BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI