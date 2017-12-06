Focal Eye to Give Ghana’s Art and Culture a Facelift

The Art and Culture industry of Ghana is close to receiving a major facelift, as one of Ghana’s fastest growing Model agency; Focal Eye rolls out an initiative dubbed Heritage Fashion.

The launch of the event, which is to take place on December 23rd this year at the Achimota Retail Center in Accra, will be characterized by display of fashion and style by runway models and indigenous designers, poetry and music performances and among others.

According to the founder and CEO of Focal Eye, Thykingdom Kudesey also know as Kingdom Kay, the theme for the event; Reviving Ghanaian Values through Fashion and Style” sparks a new dawn for the art and culture industry.

He stressed that; the art and culture industry defines the history of Ghana through the colorful display of creative art and artistic performances that depicts our origin.

He however lamented that; the industry has suffered a lasting neglect and blaming it on excessive promotion of western culture by local media and celebrities.

“It is so sad that, most celebrities in Ghana attend award ceremonies like the Ghana Music Awards and flaunt foreign designs on national television at no cost during red carpet interview sessions”. He observed.

Mr. Kudesey revealed that, the call on Ghanaians to unite and promote our identity and heritage is not limited to staging of fashion shows but will be characterized by series of campaigns which will include support from celebrities, and all institutional and societal front liners.

Heritage fashion is to be held three times a year with the maiden edition in March 2018.