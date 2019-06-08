Fmr Liberty Pros defender Sarfo supports Ideal Ladies

Former Liberty Professionals defender, Samuel Sarfo has presented assorted items to Accra based female football side, Ideal Ladies.

The experienced defender made the presentation at the club’s training grounds at Bubuashie, near Kaneshie in Accra.

He presented drinks, toiletries, sanitary pads and other items in a move to encourage the girls to strive for greatness.

Sarfo is on holidays after a successful season with Saipa in the Iranian top flight.

He advised the girls to overlook the difficult conditions surrounding women football in Ghana and train hard to realize their dreams of making a career out of it.

A top official of the club, Naa Dromo Adzekwei, expressed her appreciation to the defender and called on other players and organizations to come to the aid of the club.

She said the club boasts of some of the finest and talented female footballers in the country but their activities have been restricted by the lack of funds, adding that, ‘if we get such support frequently, we will be one of the best in the country.’

