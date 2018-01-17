Flour Mills donates to Osu Children’s Home

The management and staff of Flour Mills Ghana Limited, has donated some items to the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

The items which included 17 bags of rice, 17 boxes of oil, eight cartons of minerals and 23 boxes of tuna were estimated at cost of GHȻ 5,000.

It formed part of its social responsibility to society and the less-privileged.

Mr. Samuel Kofi Ocran, the Country Sales Manager of Flour Mills who presented the items said he was hopeful the items would go a long way to help the children.

“This donation comes from our heart, we are here to tell you we love you guys and will continue to support you from our heart so you will grow up to become responsible citizens,” he said.

Commending the management of the home, Mr. Ocran said, not only do they contribute to the wellbeing of each orphan in the home but also help in the process of finding them with family.

Receiving the food items, the Home manageress, Madam Christiana Addo thanked the company for their kind gesture and asked other corporate institutions to emulate them.

“We are grateful to the Flour Mills Ghana, for the gesture which also marked the beginning of a lasting relationship between Osu Children’s Home and Flour Mills Ghana,” she said.

“You have brought us much more than we could imagine. You have actually touched the needs of every child here with your donation from the youngest to the oldest. These items will indeed put smiles on the faces of these children. We are very grateful,” she said.

She said the home which had its origin from the ‘Society for Childcare” and operated in Kaneshie, a suburb of Accra had a total number of 160 children and its vision is to fully integrate all children admitted to the home back into the mainstream of society.

BY BENEDICTA GYIMAAH FOLLEY