Five-day workshop on drug trafficking opens in Accra

The Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has called on security agencies to collaborate in the fight against drug related crimes in the country.

She said combating drug trafficking was a global war and needed proactive approaches through intelligence sharing, capacity building, information and collaboration by all stakeholders to deal with.

ACP Addo-Danquah made the call when she opened a five-day workshop on countering drug trafficking and organised crime for 25 personnel of the CID in Accra yesterday.

The programme, organised by United Nations Office on Drug and Crime (UNDOC) in collaboration with the CID and funded by the United States of America seeks to build their capacity in modern trends of investigating and policing.

She said according to the UNDOC report 2015 a total of 246million people between the ages of 15 and 64 used illicit drugs in 2013, which represented three million people over the previous year.

ACP Addo-Danquah stated that drug poses a major threat to human, security, good governance, peace and sustainable development of the sub region.

“The increasing sophisticated operations of organised drug traffickers, porous borders, weak institutions,corruption,poverty coupled with capacity and logistical deficit of law enforcement agencies within the sub region have made the fight against drug trafficking an overwhelming task. ’’she said

She said drug cartels have collaborated with local partners to turn the sub region into a transit route to Europe and North America for illicit drugs.

ACP Addo-Danquah said the current drug trade in the region was valued at hundreds of million dollars.

A retired executive secretary of the Narcotics Control Board, (NACOB) Mr. Yaw Akrasi-Sarpong called on government to provide more resources to the Ghana Police Service and NACOB to fight the menace.

He said the level of cannabis that flows in the sub region was over three billion dollars in a year.

Mr. Akrasi-Sarpong said the police should be allowed to do its own recruitment without interference.

‘’Allow the new police administration to do its work without any interference’ ’he stressed.

The National Project Officer of UNDOC, Ms. Jane Osei-Pokuaa said her outfit was is in partnership with the CID to implement a two year project on “Technical Assistance to Ghana Authorities to counter Drug Trafficking and Organised Crime”.

She said there would be 16 training activities during the course in Sunyani, Tamale, Koforidua and Ho where four new drug law enforcement units would be opened.

By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi