Fise Muslim C’nity celebrates Eid-ul-Adha

The Fise Muslim Community on Sunday joined the rest of the country to mark this year’s Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

Hundreds of Muslims thronged the community park of the area to part take in prayers led by the Fise Deputy Imam, Mallam Musah Alhassan as part of activities to commemorate the day.

The Imam in his sermon urged Ghanaians to remain united and show love to each other as directed by Allah.

“Endeavour to live a life, pleasing to Allah so that his blessings and mercy will not elude you. Be compassionate and love your neighbour because unity is priceless,” he advised.

Speaking on behalf of the chief of the Fise Muslim Community, Mr Shamsu Kabore called for the promotion of peace in the area and admonished Muslims to prioritise the welfare of their children.

He bemoaned situations where some members of the public neglect their families especially the education of their wards.

Touching on the need for promoting religious tolerance among the populace, he stated: “put Ghana first in all you do. Whatever step you take, ask yourself whether it will paint a positive image about our dear nation or not.

“Let us all be responsible and careful about the things we involve ourselves in so that we can protect the image of our dear nation and sustain the peace in the country.”

He explained that the Islam admonished Muslims to be peace loving and expressed gratitude to Allah for making it possible for the people of Fise to commemorate the Eid-ul-Adha in peace and in good health.

Mr Kabore advised Ghanaian youth to be law-abiding and focus on promoting righteousness wherever they found themselves.

Eschewing laziness and immoral behaviour that had the tendency of impedingprogress in life, he stressed, was very necessary, adding that everyone had roles to play towards the development of the country.

“I am a strong believer in unity and discipline, so I entreat my fellow Ghanaians, especially the youth, to make discipline a hallmark and be determined because we are the future leaders of this nation,” he added.

RAISSA SAMBOU