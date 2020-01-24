First Sky Group gives glory to God!

The sky is his limit as he looks unassuming, always beaming with smiles, friendly to all and looking ahead. Affable and altruistic Eric Seddy Kutortse, the Executive Chairman of First Sky Group exemplifies love, kindness and care for humanity.

Indeed, the hard working Ghanaian entrepreneur is not only desirous of creating employment opportunities for Ghanaians, but committed to touching the lives of hundreds of people with life-threatening medical conditions, especially kidney problems, with a lifeline.

To him, he has soared in life not only by dint of hard work but with the help of the unseen hands of the Supreme Being.

Those who knew him over the past three decades will attest to the fact that hardwork, humility, prayerful and honesty are not only his traits but the core values of his company.

It is in light of this that in the beginning of the year he assembles the Christian community to give thanks and praises to God for the growth of the company and for God to continue to bless the country with abundance of grace!

He observed at the thanksgiving service held in Accra on Sunday that no matter the circumstances we find ourselves, God will never forsake his faithfuls.

With honesty, humility as the core values of the operations of his business, Mr Kutortse has this to say: “The company will continue to work hard and keep the integrity as a model Christian, committed to excellence and timely delivery of contracts as well as render their social responsibility to the nation and humanity as a whole.”

God has not forsaken him, and from his humble beginning in the 2000s, with his “office” in his hand bag full of ideas, strategising to achieve his dream for his family, community and the nation: Mr Kutortse has soared to become a leading business conglomerate.

His rise to greatness is reflected in the theme of this year’s thanksgiving congregation “Great is Thy Faithfulness”, the popular Christian hymm written by Thomas Chrisholm and music supported by William Runyan, underscoring God’s faithfulness in his life. It remains a fact that whatever you do in true faith will lead to greatness.

First Sky Group is a big name in international trade, construction, insurance and the hospitality industries, delivering high quality roads to boost Ghana’s infrastructure development.

Mr Kukortse leads a highly motivated workforce of more 1,000 people of varied skills and expertise, delivering value for money services to the economy.

Helping humanity is the pastime of First Sky Group and for that matter Mr Kutortse. When it comes to philanthropy, his Corporate Social Responsibility scores high marks.

He epitomises Henry Ford who says that “The highest use of capital is not to make more money, but to make money for the betterment of life.”

Contrary to the widely held views that businesses exist to exploit and make abnormal profits, First Sky Group operates on a sound business principle, by helping mankind with profits made from their business operations.

His commitment to humanity is unsurpassed in the country, as he intervenes to put smiles on faces of vulnerable and needy in society.

He is collaborating with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital to establish the Ghana Kidney Transplantation Centre, as a centre of excellence for kidney transplantation for the West Africa sub-region, to provide hope for people with kidney diseases.

He has reportedly contributed in million Ghana cedis to help the Renal Dialysis Unit pay for about 350 people who have kidney problems and are unable to bear the costs of the life-saving dialysis.

By so doing, he has brought huge relief to patients with kidney problems who would have otherwise resigned their fate to God.

Mr Kutortse’s First Sky Group has donated about GH₵ 2 million to support the construction of National Cathedral in Accra, having extended same hand of support for the reconstruction of Osu Ring Road Assemblies of God Church.

A lay preacher and Board Chairman of the Evangelical Explosion-Ghana, a worldwide organisation dedicated to the spread of the gospel, Mr Kutortse has helped to reconstruct 30 churches in the Volta and Eastern regions.

His company does not only construct high quality roads, but also concerned about road safety, having donated some moneys to the National Road Safety Commission to carry out road safety campaigns, for smooth transportation system in the country.

In humanitarian work, Mr Kutortse shares similar philosophy of life as Princess Diana who once said, “Nothing brings me happiness than trying to help the most vulnerable in society. It is a goal and an essential part of my life – a kind of destiny.”

Togbe Seddy Akpe kaka!!

By Salifu Abdul-Rahaman