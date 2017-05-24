First Atlantic Bank opens Techiman branch

First Atlantic Bank (FAB) Limited has opened a new a branch in Techiman in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

The move forms part of the expansion drive of FAB to bring its services to customers in every part of the country.

The opening of the Techiman branch brings to 29, the number of FAB branches across the country.

Speaking at the launch, the Board Chairman, Mrs Karen Akiwumi-Tanoh said the objective of management and board of the bank was to grow the network of the bank to 31 before the end of the year.

She said plans were far advanced to also establish a branch in Tamale to bring convenience to customers in the northern part of the country.

Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh said the bank had been operating in Ghana for the past 20 years as a merchant bank and was issued with a universal banking license by the Bank of Ghana five years ago.

Mr Akiwumi-Tanoh said FAB “was very instrumental in the growth of many companies in Ghana in addition to being a key collaborator with the government of Ghana in different interventions towards funding small and medium scale enterprises.”

The Board Chairman said the bank had developed innovative and electronic banking products to meet the diverse needs of customers and help them to access banking services at the comfort of their homes.

She mentioned some to the electronic banking services as internet banking, electronic banking and Point of Sale channels.

Mrs Akiwumi-Tanoh pledged that the bank would continue to provide exceptional banking services to the delight of customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of FAB, Odun Odunfa entreated businesses in Techiman and its environs to take advantage of the bank to access banking services and raise capital to expand their business.

He expressed the hope that the establishment of the FAB branch in Techiman would address the problem of residents travelling long distances to access banking services.

Mr Odunfa said the bank would continue on its expansion drive to reach the unbanked in the nook and cranny of the country.

