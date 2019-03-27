Fire guts St Charles SHS male dormitory

Fire gutted the boys’ dormitory of the St Charles Senior High School (SHS) in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region

The fire occurred at about mid-day of Monday when the students were having lessons in their various classrooms.

According to the school authorities, no student was injured during the fire, but properties running into hundreds of cedis were destroyed.

“No student was injured in the process, as it happens at the time they were all in their classrooms,” one of the teachers remarked.

Information available to the Ghanaian Times indicated that all the properties belonging to students including textbooks, food, school uniforms were burnt to ashes.

Some of the affected students were seen weeping at the time of the visit to the school campus by the Ghanaian Times.

The Monday fire disaster was the third within four years at the school.

The Northern Regional Minister Mr Salifu Saeed, who visited the school, after the incident pledged to liaise with relevant authorities to house the affected students, to ensure that academic work of school was not disrupted.

“We would do everything possible to ensure that the academic work continues,” the minister assured.

Mr Saeed entreated the school authorities, Ghana National Fire Service and the National Disaster Management Organisation, to work together to establish the causes of frequent fire outbreak in the school.

He said it was sad the school records intermittent fire outbreaks and something urgent ought to be done to address it.

The Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Alhaji Mohammed Haroon Cambodia sympathised with the students and appealed to government to assist put up structure to accommodate the students, some of whom were preparing to write their final examinations.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, TAMALE





