Finnish Ambassador calls on Times MD

The Finnish Embassy in Ghana is to create a platform for 160 Ghanaian youth between the ages of 12 and 20 to be equipped with computer programming skills as part of activities to mark the country’s 100th independence celebration on December 6.

The four-day project dubbed “CodeBus Africa” with sponsorship from Nokia would be launched in Accra next week, bringing together African and Finnish inventors and computer coding instructors.

Finnish Ambassador Pirjo Suomela-Chowdhury disclosed this when she paid a courtesy call on the Managing Director of the New Times Corporation, Ms. Carol Annang in her office on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by Emmi Mwanzagi, Deputy Head of Mission.

Ambassador Suomela-Chowdhury said the coding project was part of efforts to equip young Africans with Information Communication Technology (ICT) skills and in view of this; the workshop would be replicated throughout ten other African countries.

She said the project was aimed at whipping up the interest of girls in information technology and attempt to demystify the notion that that area of science was for men only and that women could not be left out.

Madam Suomela-Chowdhury said information technology had a lot of opportunities and was shaping the world adding that “it is truly ruling our world and girls must not only be users but creators. Devices should not only be made by men”.

Ambassador Suomela-Chowdhury said ICT played an important role in good governance by providing solutions to problems adding that technology had to work for humans and not the other way round.

She said Finland was interested in promoting business in Ghana, describing Ghana as the perfect place for business and with the new government; Finland was looking forward to deepening its relation with Ghana.

Ms. Annang, welcoming the delegation, acknowledged the indispensable role technology played in everyday life and hoped that the project would be sustained to prolong the interest of beneficiaries.

With every industry primarily driven by technology, she urged the embassy to consider another project which would help adults especially the workforce to be abreast with current technological trend since their appreciation of technology was limited.

“It is something we all need to get involved . There is so much more we can do with it (ICT), Ms. Annang said, adding that there should be a balance in order to keep the human touch.

She said the corporation would consider ways to collaborate with the Embassy for mutual benefits.

By Jonathan Donkor