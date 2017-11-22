Fight for better remuneration — Abdul-Hamid challenges new GJA executives

Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has challenged the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to be courageous and use its new status as a unionised body to fight for better remuneration for journalists.

Bemoaning the low salaries of journalists in the country, especially in private media houses, he said it was time the GJA bares its teeth and bite to ensure journalists are paid what was due them.

Speaking at the inauguration of the newly elected GJA executives and Awards Committee in Accra, he said: “Show grit in ensuring that people do not take advantage of journalists.”

The Ghana Trades Union Congress (TUC) in September this year issued the GJA, with a Trade Union Registration Certificate following its registration as a unionised body, under Section 84 of the Labour Act 2003 (ACT 651).

This, Mr Abdul-Hamid commended the GJA for but asked them to move beyond the status and ensure the rights of media practitioners were not trampled upon by their employers.

He charged the new executives to work diligently and assured of government’s commitment to support the GJA in its quest to construct a multipurpose press centre.

The new executives, who were sworn in by Justice Anthony Kwadwo Yeboah, a high Court Judge, comprise Affail Monney, President; Linda Asante Adjei, Vice President, Edmund Kofi Yeboah, Secretary; Albert Dwumfour, Organising Secretary; Audrey Dekalu, Treasurer and Mary Mensah, Public Affairs Officer.

A seven-member awards committee with Dr Doris Yaa Dartey, GJA representative on the National Media Commission (NMC) and Media consultant, as chairman was also inaugurated.

Mr. Monney, who is serving his second term, in a speech full of grandiloquent vocabulary, recalled how the election was “contentious, acrimonious and litigious” and expressed gratitude to all for the peaceful end, promising to run an all-inclusive administration.

####

Photos by Osa

‌