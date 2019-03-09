‘Fight against corruption vague’

The Volta Regional Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gunn, has described the president’s fight against corruption as vague.



According to him, “Ghana scoring 41 points out of 100 on the 2018 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) as reported by Transparency International, indicates the government has failed ‘to walk the talk’ and root out corruption in the country.



“The country’s poor performance in the CPI, is as a result of the numerous corruption scandals that have hit the government and the president’s failure to take action against persons involved in corruption scandals resulting in the presidency, has become the clearing agent for every alleged corrupt practice in the government.



“Recent exposé by Tiger Eye P1 led by investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is an indication that the government is only using corruption to fight corruption, I entreat the President to act on his fight against corruption mantra and ensure corrupt officials are dealt with in the public’s eye,” he said.

Mr Gunu, who was the Akatsi North District Chief Executive, also lamented over the depreciating state of the Cedi against foreign currencies and the high increase in import duties, which had negatively affected economic activities.



“The NDC when given the nod in the 2020 general election will turn the country’s fortunes around to provide the citizenry good living standards, we believe 62 years is long enough for a nation to provide its people with good living conditions, which the NDC is poised to provide, when it eventually returns to power under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama in 2020.

“Recent happenings in the country with regards to security imply the Akufo-Addo-led administration is incapable of ensuring the safety of the citizenry, as the security forces reflect total un-coordination, insecurity appears to be heightening, evidenced in increasing rate of violent crimes, mob actions, kidnappings, state sponsored vandalism, among others.



“Happenings during the bye-elections at Ayawaso-West Wagon constituency is an echo of the bad security situation, recent killings at Alavanyo, is also a subject of inquiry by a committee constituted by the Volta Regional Coordinating Council, 62 years of independence anniversary is saddened by palpable ironies of discontent, disunity, disorientation, fear and forlornness among the citizenry.





“There has been increased “political temperature” following the incident of a leaked tape believed to have been the voice of our national chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, making some damning comments during a meeting with party communicators. –ghanaweb.com