Fifth Ghana Theatre Festival remembers Professor Atukwei Okai

The fifth theatre festival of the National Theatre of Ghana was marked on Monday in Accra to remember the renowned poet, scholar, cultural activist and author, Professor John Atukwei Okai.

It was themed “Nurturing and growing artistic voices” and aimed at engaging and supporting artistic individuals within the country to enrich and promote their work.

Dance, drama, highlife musical and poetry were performed to chronicle the life history of the late poet.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the Executive Director of the theatre, Ms Amy Appiah Frimpong noted that the legendary poet was a backbone to the industry.

“He is the first real performance poet to emerge from Africa whose work was acknowledged as politically radical and socially conscious,” she said.

Ms Frimpong observed that the work of the late professor reflected the indigenous culture of the country and urged other performers to emulate his steps.

She explained that the festival was situated within the new strategic plan of the theatre and designed to help promote the country’s creative art industry.

Ms Frimpong indicated that the festival was providing opportunity for performing artiste to exhibit their works, build capacity and grow audiences for the future.

In engaging children in the festival, she said programmes included workshop, art fair exhibition and live painting among others were scheduled to educate them to learn their tradition.

The National Drama Company, National Symphony Orchestra and National Dance Company with Production Houses like Ehalakasa, 2Idiots, Visual Arts Empowerment Project (VASEP) and Wear Ghana mounted an exhibition to showcase their artistic work.

BY JOYCELINE NATALLY CUDJOE