FIFA orders Zamalek to pay Ghana’s Agogo €1.2m

ZAMALEK have been ordered to pay €1.2 million (Euros) to former Ghana striker Junior Agogo over unpaid salaries.

FIFA’s Dispute Resolution Chamber communicated the ruling to the White Knights on Tuesday to pay the former Ghana international who terminated his contract with them in 2009.

“Zamalek will take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to appeal the sanction,” the Egyptian giants said in a statement on their official website.

Agogo joined Zamalek in 2008 from Nottingham Forest for 750,000 Pounds. He was set to receive €1.5 million during the duration of his three-year contract.

As a result of unpaid salaries, the 34-year-old severed ties with Zamalek and filed a complaint with FIFA, demanding compensation for his unpaid dues.

Agogo last played for Hibernian in 2012. – Goal.com