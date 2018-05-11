Fidelity Bank presents GH¢150,000.00 to ultimate promo winners

Fidelity Bank has presented GH¢50,000.00 each to the three ultimate winners of its flagship 10x richer campaign.

The three ultimate winners are Anita Mensah of the Takoradi Market Circle branch, Mawutor Dieudonne of Ashaiman branch and Shaibu Awudu of Tamale branch.

Overall, the bank has rewarded several lucky customers with a total of over GH¢300, 000.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr Jim Baiden said, “Fidelity Bank is basically keeping to its promise of making customers richer at the end of the 10x richer campaign. Our three lucky ultimate winners are going home with GH¢50,000.00 each and we as a bank are very elated to be impacting the lives of Ghanaians through our innovative promotions.”

“Fidelity Bank is one of the top seven banks in this country and we run one of the best promotions in the industry. We have taken the campaigns to the next level and we dare competition to do better,” Mr Baiden stated.

The three winners expressed their appreciation to the bank and said that this huge sum of money is surely going to turn around their lives.

The Fidelity 10x richer promotion was a six-month saving campaign aimed at rewarding customers for staying loyal to the bank during the past 10years.

The promotion rewarded five customers with GH¢5000.00 each every month for the past six months.

The promotion was successfully organised in partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) on the Caritas Lotteries Platform.