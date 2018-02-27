Fianoo takes a bow at Ashgold

After nearly 13 years at the helm of affairs, Chief Executive Officer of AshantiGold SC, Kudjo Fianoo, will finally take a bow from the Obuasi club tomorrow.

Fianoo, who doubles as the Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) tendered in his resignation to the club’s board last month.

The outspoken football administrator first joined the ‘Aboakese’ boys in October 2005 and stepped down in August 2008 when Herbert Mensah’s Fortia Limited took over the operations of the club.

Fortia is an international sports management consortium with global interests in sports development.

With the Fortia partnership not gelling as envisaged, Fianoo was recalled by the management of AshantiGold in February 2009 when then the club was on the verge of visiting the drop.

After 10 games into the 2008/9 season, AshantiGold found itself rooted flat at the bottom with only seven points.

On his return, the GHALCA boss liberated the Miners from the claws of relegation and the next season lost the league title to Aduana through the head-to-head rule.

During his tenure, Fianoo guided AshantiGold to Premier League glory in the 2014/15 season, ending a nineteen-year trophy famine.

In a brief interview with the Times Sports yesterday, the blunt-speaking administrator said he had no regrets serving the Aboakese club.

“I had my up-and-down and some very magnificent moments. In all, I give glory to God and would always relish the time I spent with the club,” he said.

AshantiGold participated in two CAF Champions League and two CAF Confederation Cup competitions under Fianoo.