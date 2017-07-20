Fetu Afahye boxing Sept. 1

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has sanctioned a special Oguaa Afahye boxing promotion to be organised by Walker King Boxing Promotions in the Central Region.

The event, according to Mr Twintoh Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Walker King Promotions who doubles as central regional GBA chairman said the event would be part of activities lined up by the Regional Outreach Committee commissioned by the GBA with him as the chairman.

Expected to be in attendance are the Minister of Youth & Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah, GBA board members, Professor Azumah Nelson, Ike Quartey, the current GBA technical director, Central Regional Minister, Metro Chief Executive C.C.M.A, MPs for Cape Coast North & South Constituency and chiefs of the Oguaa Traditional Council.

Mr Walker told the Times Sports yesterday that the Afahye boxing Programme was being supported by the Cape Coast Youth Development Association, the Oguaa Fetu Afahye Planning Committee, Walker-King Sports Consult (Central Regional GBA licensed promoter) and the Regional Sports Authority.

He said several national titles which are vacant would be contested for while holders of national titles would also be compelled to defend their titles.

Christened ‘Rescue the perishing,’ the boxing extravaganza is designed to bring back the joy and enthusiasm boxing generated in the region in the past while aiming to give the local fighters the needed exposure by fighting their opponents in Accra where the sport is centered.

Mr Walker said the organisers have fixed a tentative date of Friday, September 1, the eve of the festival and would be held at the London Bridge in Cape Coast.

According to the programme line-up, a series of exhibition fights by kids from Accra and Cape Coast would kick start the programme.

It would then be the turn of the Cape Coast women to slug it out with their counterparts from the Brong Ahafo Region in what is expected to test how far boxing has gone in the two regions.

The highlights will be the professional bouts that will see national champions defend their titles, while vacant titles would be competed for by challengers to be released soon by the GBA Rating Committee headed by Mr J.A Annan.

Mr Walker urged corporate companies and philanthropist to support the event financially in the form of sponsorships to make the event a success.

The GBA boss, Mr Peter Zwennes has since urged national champions that have not defended their titles for a while to be training to be in good shapes for the upcoming Afahye event.

