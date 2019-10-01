Female students urged to work hard to succeed in life

The Secretary of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Mr Kojo Tito Voegborlo, has admonished female students to be disciplined and work hard in order to succeed in all spheres of their lives.

Mr Voegborlo made the admonishment on Saturday when he addressed the students of Sherigu Senior High School in the Bolgatanga municipality of the Upper East Region at a community durbar on public accountability and environmental governance.

It was organised by the NCCE and formed part of the Accountability, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption Programme being funded by the European Union (EU).

The Secretary said the reason most of the tertiary institutions across the country recorded fewer female students enrolment as compared to basic schools was that most of the girls usually dropped out of school and attributed the cause to lack of self-discipline and inferiority complex among most girls.

The Commission Secretary explained that most of the female students were not disciplined enough leading to high teenage pregnancies usually ending their educational aspirations.

The Commission’s Secretary debunked the assertion held by many that female students could not perform to the highest level like the male students and added that if girls were self-assertive, determined and aspired higher, coupled with hard work they could even perform better than male students.

He stated that it does not only take formal education for one to succeed in life and told the students that commitment, self belief and endurance were very key to enable them achieve the positive results in their field of interest.

Mr Voegborlo urged the students to use the opportunities being roll out by various stakeholders to unlock their potentials and contribute to the development of their respective communities.

The Commission’s Secretary stated that the only proper account students could render to their parents for the investments made in their life was when students passed their examination well and admonished the students to take their academic work seriously.

He further advised parents to avoid discrimination among their children and invest equally in their female children to help them realise their potentials.

FROM SAMUEL AKAPULE, SHERIGU