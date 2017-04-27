Father arrested over son’s murder

A 30-year old farmer Ousman Abdulsalam,of the Adidaase community near Manso Amenfi, in the Amenfi West District of the Western Region, has been arrested by the police for the murder of his six-year old son.

Ousman, severed the head and left leg of his son and hid them in the bush, The Ghanaian Times learnt.

But the wife of the suspect, a farmer, who became alarmed and suspicious about the husband’s activities, reported the matter to members of the community, who began a search for the boy and succeeded in arresting Ousman, who confessed the crime at the Manso Amenfi Police Station.

Osuman is currently in custody at the Asankragwa Police Command while investigations continued to establish the motive for the murder of the six-year-old boy.

While police investigators are tight-lipped over the issue there was rumours from the public at Adidaase that Ousman murdered his son for ritual purposes.

Reports, have it that the community had been thrown into state of mourning as the alleged murder of the boy attracted much public and media attention, on Tuesday.

The body of the deceased and severed parts had been deposited at the Enchi Hospital awaiting post mortem examination.

Confirming the story yesterday, the District Police Commander for Asankragwa, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Kingsley Owusu Bempah, told The Ghanaian Times that on Monday, April 24, the wife of the suspect, discovered that her son was missing, and, therefore, reported the matter to Mr. Kwao Daniel, the Chairman of the Unit Committee at Adidaase, near Manso Amenfi.

He said, the police and the community began a search for the missing boy, adding that, later, the wife, based on suspicions, hinted that Ousman came home with blood stains on his clothes and also drenched in water.

The next day, Ousman was rrested and after a hectic interrogation, he confessed the crime and later led investigators to the forest where he severed the son’s head and the left leg.

DSP Bempah said that the suspect led the team to the back of their house at Adidaase, where he had buried the head and left leg, contained in a fertiliser sack.

“The police exhumed the body and parts and deposited them at the mortuary at Enchi,” he revealed, stating that “we are still investigating to know the motive behind the alleged murder of the six-year old boy”.

He told The Ghanaian Times that investigators were making efforts to retrieve the cutlass and other exhibits.

From Clement Adzei Boye, Takoradi