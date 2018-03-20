Farmer jailed for inflicting cutlass wounds on co-tenant

The Circuit Court in Tarkwa has sentenced a farmer to four years imprisonment for slashing his co-tenant’s head and hand with a cutlass.

Kojo Takyi, who was charged with causing harm, pleaded guilty to the offence and was convicted on his own plea.

The prosecutor, Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court presided over by Mr. Emnanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the complainant, James Adomako, and Takyi, reside at Pieso, near Aboso in the Prestea Huni/Valley District.

The courts heard that Adomako and Takyi are co-tenants and shared one corridor, and on February 8, at about 7:30pm, the complainant was relaxing outside the house after the day’s work on his farm.

The prosecution said while Adomako was relaxing on a mat, the accused, who had returned from the farm, entered the corridor with the volume of his radio set increased.

Chief Insp Anaman said the complainant asked the convict to lower the volume on his radio set, but he ignored and hanged it on his door and went to the bath house.

Moments later, the prosecutor said, Takyi came out of the bath house and splashed water in his sponge on the complainant, and he became angry and slapped Takyi.

Chief Insp Anaman said the convict went for a cutlass in his room, slashed Adomako’s head and hand and took to his heels.

She said the complainant reported the matter to the police and he was issued with a medical report form.

Chief Insp Anaman said the complainant together with some neighbours later got hold of Takyi and handed him over to the police. GNA