Farmer gets 15 years for defiling 8-year-old girl

The Tarkwa Circuit Court has sentenced an 18-year-old farmer to 15 years’ imprisonment in hard labour for defiling an eight-year-old girl.



Isaac Aidoo pleaded guilty and was convicted on his own plea.



Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman, told the court that the victim lives with her mother at Tarkwa, while the complainant, who is the victim’s grandmother and the convict reside at Breprow in the Prestea Huni-Valley municipality.



The court heard that in June this year, the victim visited her grandmother at Breprow and while there, the convict approached the victim, and appealed to her to buy bread for him.



Chief Insp Anaman said the victim told Aidoo that her grandmother had sent her and promised to be back, so that she could fulfill the request.



Prosecutions said when the victim returned, the farmer gave her money to buy bread, and when she returned with it, he asked her to take it to his bedroom.



Chief Insp Anaman said when the girl entered the room, Aidoo followed and defiled her and gave her GH¢1.00.



The court heard that on June 24, 2019, while the victim was asleep, her mother noticed discharge from the girl’s private part.



Chief Insp Anaman said the victim’s mother informed the complainant on phone about the situation, and she advised her to take the victim to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital for medical attention.



Prosecution said when the victim was questioned about her ordeal, she mentioned Aidoo’s name.



Chief Insp Anaman said on June 26, a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DVVSU) of the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command, and a medical form was issued to the complainant for the victim to seek medical attention.



She said Aidoo was apprehended and charged with the offence.- GNA