Farmer burnt to death

A 75-year-old farmer was burnt to death when he was trapped in a fire at his farm at Dumusua in the Sunyani West District.

The incident happened around 5:45pm on Tuesday, when Joseph Boahen, the deceased, decided to set fire to his farming plot, which was a metre away from his house, but was trapped by the fire.

Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency, said the charred body has since been deposited at the regional hospital mortuary in Sunyani.

He said when the personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service reached the farm, Boahen had passed on.

Mercy Kumi, a daughter of the deceased, who identified the body, said her father, who was a pensioner, had informed her that he was going to the farm, but she did not know her father was going to set fire to the farm land. – GNA