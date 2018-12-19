Fake electrical products is death ‘warranty’ – expert warns public

An Electrical products authentication expert has cautioned the public that counterfeit electrical products are death ‘warranty’, which must be avoided for the protection of life and property.

Mr Vijay P. Gokaldas, therefore, urged customers to deal with accredited electrical companies, seek authentication, information and education about electrical products, to avoid purchasing counterfeit products.

He issued the warning in an interview with journalists in Accra after a collaborative meeting with the Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) on modalities for raising the tempo of the anti-counterfeit electrical product and electronic appliances campaign, across the country.

The CDA Consult has embarked on a nationwide anti-counterfeit electrical product campaign on the general theme: “Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products and Electronic Appliances”.

The first phase of the campaign is covering the 10 regional capitals and 150 out of the 216 district capitals over a period of three years.

Mr Gokaldas, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Services Merchandise Limited (SML), which is a pro-active dealer, providing quality electrical equipment, noted that the proliferation of counterfeit electrical products is a threat to the Ghanaian economy.

Mr Gokaldas appealed to manufacturers, procurement officers, distributors, importers, installers, contractors, law enforcement agencies and governmental bodies to join the fight against the proliferation of fake electrical products.

Mr Gokaldas noted: “counterfeiters do not go to the expense of having products tested and verified by an approved third-party testing laboratory, designated at a nationally recognized testing laboratory”.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, CDA Consult Executive Director, commended SML and Mr Gokaldas for stepping out to join the anti-counterfeit electrical products campaign, which is an attestation of the company’s abhorrence to fake electrical products.

He urged other companies and other stakeholders to join the campaign, stressing that sitting on the sidelines is not an option in the fight against counterfeit electrical products, “all of us in one way or other maybe affected by counterfeit electrical products”.

Mr Ameyibor stressed that the issues of counterfeiting of electrical products, which have the potential to affect our health and safety, should be of concern to everyone.

He said that under the initiative, stakeholders would be assisted to identify counterfeit electrical products on the market, exposed to the dangers associated with patronage of counterfeit electrical products, and create a platform for security operatives to enforce laws against the sale of counterfeit products in the country.

Mr Ameyibor said CDA consult was collaborating with institutions, including the Ghana Standards Authority, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Electrical Dealers Association, Electrical Manufacturers, Electrical Shop Owners, end users, contractors, security agencies, and the media in the crusade against the proliferation of fake counterfeit electric products in the country.

He said the CDA Consult organised workshops in Sunyani, Brong Ahafo, and Ho, Volta Region, to raise awareness on the threats posed by counterfeit electrical products, and engage industry leaders and government officials on the dangers of counterfeiting, adding that the campaign would be extended to other parts of the country.

Mr Ameyibor said that it is important to create a collaborative platform for stakeholders such as businesses, government institutions and law enforcement agencies, to holistically deal with the emerging problem. – GNA